Calor extremo pone en alerta a millones en la región oeste de EE.UU.

⚠️ Dangerous heat to continue through late week ⚠️

🕰️ Plan your day around heat – stay inside during the hottest hours

🚰 Drink lots of water – don't wait until you are thirsty

👶 Check on those vulnerable to heat illnesses

