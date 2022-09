Aaron Donald entrena con The Rock y pone a temblar al resto de la NFL

Tore it up w/ my brotha @AaronDonald97 💀💪🏾



We’re cut from the same cloth: No substitute for hard work & discipline through tough fatherly love 🖤#HardestWorkersInTheRoom



TOMORROW NIGHT!@NFL SEASON OPENER & our new BLACK ADAM⚡️ trailer during the game!@RamsNFL @BuffaloBills pic.twitter.com/RJCBzI8JG3