Los tenistas Coretin Moutet y Adrian Andreev habrían recibido estratosférica multa de $10.000 dólares por irse a las manos en un torneo en Francia (Videos)

He ends up rambling about it on IG (only thanking the tournament at the end with a micro caption). Moutet claims his opponent shouted "f*ck you" in his direction several time, just wonder what the whole story is… pic.twitter.com/rkYJDUfHcJ— Caroline-Karslan supremacist-Vacationslan needed (@Caro_Karatsev) September 30, 2022