Luto en la MLB: murió de cáncer a los 69 años Bruce Sutter, miembro del Salón de la Fama

Happy 66th birthday to Bruce Sutter, who:



• Closed out the 1982 World Series for #STLCards



• Was inducted into the HOF in 2006.



• Gets $1.12M annually from the Braves because of a deferred contract in 1985. He's the original Bobby Bonilla! 💪 pic.twitter.com/ZpwH1DF0ER— Yahoo Sports MLB (@MLByahoosports) January 8, 2019