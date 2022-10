Entrenador de Arabia Saudita ningunea a México y a Polonia y por ahora solo se concentra en la Argentina de Messi de cara a su debut en el Mundial Qatar 2022

🇸🇦 Argentina’s upcoming opponent at World Cup, Saudi Arabia coach Hervé Renard talks about Lionel Scaloni “who has build a great team” and Lionel Messi “whom he watches his games every week.” 👇



