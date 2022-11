Mujer da a luz a bebé en plena autopista de Anaheim mientras se dirigía al hospital

“She’s a trooper.” Ally Kiyomura delivered her baby girl seated in the family car while parked in the carpool lane on the 91/5 freeway. Her husband said she pushed twice, and that the baby was out as he opened the car door. ⁦@OCFireAuthority⁩ ⁦@NBCLA⁩ ⁩ pic.twitter.com/I9kvtsniUs