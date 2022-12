FIFA decidirá en 2023 si el Mundial de 2026 tendrá 16 grupos de 3 equipos o 12 grupos de 4 equipos

Arsene Wenger says FIFA is considering 3 possible formats for the 2026 World Cup



1) 16 groups of 3, top 2 go through

2) 12 group of 4, top 2 + 8 3rd go through

3) 6 groups of 4 in two halves of 24, meeting in a final (ie, like two Euros converging)https://t.co/F8t0OIgiDz