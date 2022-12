Cristiano Ronaldo sin equipo: la relación de CR7 con su agente estaría en problemas 

▫️ Cristiano Ronaldo had training at Valdebebas thanks to his excellent relationship with Real & Pérez;



▫️ Chelsea exploring options to sign new striker in January;



▫️ Arsenal working on Mudryk deal — not advanced yet, player very keen on move.



— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 15, 2022