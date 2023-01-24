Lista de nominados a los premios Oscar 2023

Hoy fueron anunciados los nominados a los premios Oscar 2023, que otorga la Academia de Cine y Ciencias Cinematográfica en Hollywood. La cinta “All quiet on the western front” es la que aparece en más categorías, con un total de nueve. Brendan Fraser compite en la terna como Mejor Actor por el filme “The whale”, mientras que Cate Blanchett destaca en la de Mejor Actriz. La 95a entrega de los premios Oscar se llevará a cabo el 12 de marzo, en el Teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles. A continuación, la lista completa de nominados:

Mejor Película

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Triangle of Sadness”

“Women Talking”

Mejor Actor

Austin Butler (“Elvis”)

Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”)

Paul Mescal (“Aftersun”)

Bill Nighy (“Living”)

Mejor Actriz

Cate Blanchett (“Tár”)

Ana de Armas (“Blonde”)

Andrea Riseborough (“To Leslie”)

Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”)

Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Brian Tyree Henry (“Causeway”)

Judd Hirsch (“The Fabelmans”)

Barry Keoghan (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

Hong Chau (“The Whale”)

Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Stephanie Hsu (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Mejor Director

Todd Field (“Tár”)

Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Martin McDonagh (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Ruben Ostlund (“Triangle of Sadness”)

Steven Spielberg (“The Fabelmans”)

Mejor Guión Original

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Triangle of Sadness”

Mejor Guión Adaptado

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“Living”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Women Talking”

Mejor Fotografía

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”

“Elvis”

“Empire of Light”

“Tár”

Mejor Diseño de Producción

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Babylon”

“Elvis”

“The Fabelmans”

Mejor Película de Animación

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

“Marcel the Shell With Shoes On”

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

“The Sea Beast”

“Turning Red”

Mejor Película Internacional

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Alemania)

“Argentina, 1985” (Argentina)

“Close” (Bélgica)

“EO” (Polonia)

“The Quiet Girl” (Irlanda)

Mejor Documental

“All That Breathes”

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

“Fire of Love”

“A House Made of Splinters”

“Navalny”

Mejor Cortometraje Documental

“The Elephant Whisperers”

“Haulout”

“How Do You Measure a Year?”

“The Martha Mitchell Effect”

“Stranger at the Gate”

Mejor Cortometraje

“An Irish Goodbye”

“Ivalu”

“Le Pupille”

“Night Ride”

“The Red Suitcase”

Mejor Cortometraje de Animación

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”

“The Flying Sailor”

“Ice Merchants”

“My Year of Dicks”

“An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It”

Mejor Música Original

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

Mejor Canción Original

“Applause” (de “Tell It like a Woman”)

“Hold My Hand” (de “Top Gun: Maverick”)

“Lift Me Up” (de “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

“Naatu Naatu” (de “RRR”)

“This Is a Life” (de “Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Mejor Sonido

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Batman”

“Elvis”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Mejor Maquillaje y Peinados

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“The Whale”

Mejor Vestuario

“Babylon”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

Mejor Edición

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Mejores Efectos Visuales

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

