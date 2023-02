De porrista de los Rams y modelo de Playboy a aguerrida reportera que resuelve crímenes: la “milagrosa” historia de Lisa Guerrero

#FlashbackFriday to the #Big80s when I cheered for @RamsNFL -as a blonde!- Headed 2 the @NFLCheerAlumni Reunion & Awards Ceremony in #Nashville now w/over 500 frmr cheerleaders from throughout the league. We used to cheer on the players BUT NOW WE CHEER ON EACH OTHER #sisterhood pic.twitter.com/ZERfGr5gzX