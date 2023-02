El mexicano Ulises Dávila no escapa de las malas noticias: el exjugador de las Chivas de Gudalajara sufrió una grave lesión 

We are saddened to hear Ulises Dávila's wife, Lily has tragically passed away overnight.



The club would like to express its heartfelt condolences to Uli, Uli Jnr and the extended family during this difficult time. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/I9uwYvaiOp— Macarthur FC (@mfcbulls) May 30, 2022