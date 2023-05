Más de 100 viviendas afectadas y al menos tres escuelas cerradas tras paso de un tornado por Virginia Beach

We have completed our survey of the EF-3 tornado in Virginia Beach. The path was ~4.5 miles long, from the Eastern Branch of the Lynnhaven River to Fort Story, with peak winds of 145 mph. You can find more details about the #tornado here: https://t.co/Z2EUzSXY7p #VirginiaBeach pic.twitter.com/TcPxnziI3n