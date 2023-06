Los Nuggets pegan primero: Denver se lleva el Juego 1 de las finales contra Miami Heat

Contributions all around as the @nuggets secure a win in Game 1!



MPJ: 14 PTS, 13 REB, 2 BLK

Aaron Gordon: 16 PTS, 7-10 FG

Bruce Brown: 10 PTS, 5 REB



Game 2: Sunday, 8pm/et on ABC pic.twitter.com/0xsqyGBMWz