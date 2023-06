Tren que transportaba materiales peligrosos se descarriló en Minnesota

5/31- 6:30 p.m.: MnDOT closed Hwy 59 S of Lancaster due to a train derailment. Detour-Hwy 175/Kittson CR 5. The hwy will remain closed to allow local responders, rail inspectors and cleanup crews to continue their work, which could take 2-3 days. https://t.co/UFdauSYs6x