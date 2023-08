Más de 15 millones de californianos están en riesgo de quedar sin cobertura de Medi-Cal

Medi-Cal customers BEWARE! Don’t fall for scammers who threaten to discontinue your Medi-Cal coverage unless you pay a fee. There is NO FEE for renewing your Medi-Cal benefits. Remember: update your address on https://t.co/KsAqNZBw89 or at your local DPSS office.#MediCalRenewal pic.twitter.com/exCbKvQEAM