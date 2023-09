Meastra trataba de ayudar a su amiga para salir de relación abusiva; ella y su perro terminaron baleados de muerte por el novio abusivo

Please be on the lookout for Dmitri Humphrey, wanted in connection with the shooting death of a female and her dog. Shooting occurred at 2323 E Mossy Oaks. Humphrey fled the scene in White Jeep Wrangler, TX LP: TFN-4278. If you know his whereabouts, call us at 713-274-9100

