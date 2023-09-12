Lista de ganadores de MTV VMAs 2023: Shakira, Taylor Swift, Anitta y Karol G destacaron

La noche de los MTV Video Music Awards desde Prudential Center de New Jersey ha acaparado las redes sociales, sobre todo por el ruido que han hecho los latinos que, además de las múltiples nominaciones que tuvieron en su haber, se sumaron muchos a la lista de ganadores.
Esto sin mencionar que fueron por lo menos la mitad de las grandes presentaciones de la noche en los MTV VMAs 20023: Shakira, Karol G, Anitta, Taylor Swift y Selena Gomez, entre ellos. Además, que deslumbraron en la Alfombra Rosa.
A continuación la lista completa de ganadores de los MTV Video Music Awards:
- Premios Vanguardia
- Video del Año
Doja Cat – “Attention”
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
- Artista del Año
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Karol G
Nicki Minaj
Shakira
Taylor Swift
- Canción del Año
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”
Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy”
Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
- Mejor Nuevo Artista
GloRilla
Ice Spice
Kaliii
Peso Pluma
PinkPantheress
Reneé Rapp
- Actuación Push del Año
Agosto 2022: Saucy Santana – “Booty”
Septiembre 2022: Stephen Sanchez – “Until I Found You”
Octubre 2022: JVKE – “golden hour”
Noviembre 2022: Flo Milli – “Conceited”
Diciembre 2022: Reneé Rapp – “Colorado”
Enero 2023: Sam Ryder – “All The Way Over”
Febrero 2023: Armani White – “GOATED”
Marzo 2023: Fletcher – “Becky’s So Hot”
Abril 2023: Tomorrow X Together – “Sugar Rush Ride”
Mayo 2023: Ice Spice – “Princess Diana”
Junio 2023: FLO – “Losing You”
Julio 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith – “That Part”
- Mejor Colaboración
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”
Post Malone & Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”
Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On”
KAROL G & Shakira – “TQG”
Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)”
Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”
- Mejor Video Pop
Demi Lovato – “Swine”
Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”
Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed”
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
P!NK – “Trustfall”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
- Mejor Video de Hip-Hop
Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On”
DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – “STAYING ALIVE”
GloRilla & Cardi B – “Tomorrow 2”
Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock”
Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX – “Kant Nobody”
Metro Boomin ft. Future – “Superhero (Heroes and Villains)”
Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”
- Mejor Video de Rock
Foo Fighters – “The Teacher”
Linkin Park – “Lost (Original Version)”
Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Tippa My Tongue”
Måneskin – “The Loneliest”
Metallica – “Lux Æterna”
Muse – “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween”
- Mejor Video de Rock Alternativo
Blink-182 – “Edging”
Boygenius – “The Film”
Fall Out Boy – “Hold Me Like a Grudge”
Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”
Paramore – “This Is Why”
Thirty Seconds To Mars – “Stuck”
- Mejor Video Latino
Anitta – “Funk Rave”
Bad Bunny – “Where She Goes”
Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma – “Ella Baila Sola”
Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny – “un x100to”
Karol G & Shakira – “TQG”
Rosalía – “Despechá”
Shakira – “Acróstico”
- Mejor Video de R&B
Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye – “Stay”
Chlöe ft. Chris Brown – “How Does It Feel”
Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)”
SZA – “Shirt”
Toosii – “Favorite Song”
Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – “Love In The Way”
- Mejor Video de K-Pop
- Mejores Afrobeats
- Video para el Bien
- Mejor Fotografía
- Mejor Dirección
- Mejor Dirección Artística
- Mejores Efectos Visuales
- Mejor Coreografía
- Mejor Edición
- Video con mensaje social
Aespa – “Girls”
Blackpink – “Pink Venom”
Fiffty Fifty – “Cupid”
Seventeen – “Super”
Stray Kids – “S-Class”
Tomorrow X Together – “Sugar Rush Ride”
Ayra Starr – “Rush”
Burna Boy – “It’s Plenty”
Davido ft. Musa Keys – “Unavailable”
Fireboy DML & Asake – ”Bandana”
Libianca – “People”
Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”
Wizkid ft. Ayra Starr – “2 Sugar”
Alicia Keys – “If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)”
Bad Bunny – “El Apagón – Aquí Vive Gente”
Demi Lovato – “Swine”
Dove Cameron – “Breakfast”
Imagine Dragons – “Crushed”
Maluma – “La Reina”
Adele – “I Drink Wine”
Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed”
Janelle Monae – “Lipstick Lover”
Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out”
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Doja Cat – “Attention”
Drake – “Falling Back”
Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out”
Megan Thee Stallion – “Her”
Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Boygenius – “The Film”
Blackpink – “Pink Venom”
Doja Cat – “Attention”
Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”
Megan Thee Stallion – “Her”
SZA – “Shirt”
Fall Out Boy – “Love From the Other Side”
Harry Styles – “Music for a Sushi Restaurant”
Melanie Martinez – “Void”
Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”
Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Blackpink – “Pink Venom”
Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”
Jonas Brothers – “Waffle House”
Megan Thee Stallion – “Her”
Panic! at the Disco – “Middle of a Breakup”
Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy”
Blackpink – “Pink Venom”
Kendrick Lamar – “Rich Spirit”
Miley Cyrus – “River”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Dove Cameron – “Breakfast”
Bad bunny – “El apagón”
Maluma – “La Reina”
Demi Lovato – “Swine”
Imagine Dragons – “Crushed”
Sigue leyendo:
·Shakira comparte un video en el que invita a sus fans a ver su presentación en los VMAs de MTV
·Shakira llegó con gran equipo a la mansión Versace en Miami. Prepara show en los MTV VMAs
·Peso Pluma, Shakira, Bad Bunny, Karol G y Rosalía, entre los nominados este año a los VMAs de MTV