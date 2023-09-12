Lista de ganadores de MTV VMAs 2023: Shakira, Taylor Swift, Anitta y Karol G destacaron

La noche de los MTV Video Music Awards desde Prudential Center de New Jersey ha acaparado las redes sociales, sobre todo por el ruido que han hecho los latinos que, además de las múltiples nominaciones que tuvieron en su haber, se sumaron muchos a la lista de ganadores.

Esto sin mencionar que fueron por lo menos la mitad de las grandes presentaciones de la noche en los MTV VMAs 20023: Shakira, Karol G, Anitta, Taylor Swift y Selena Gomez, entre ellos. Además, que deslumbraron en la Alfombra Rosa.

A continuación la lista completa de ganadores de los MTV Video Music Awards:

Premios Vanguardia

Shakira

Video del Año

Doja Cat – “Attention”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Artista del Año

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Karol G

Nicki Minaj

Shakira

Taylor Swift

Canción del Año

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”

Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy”

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Mejor Nuevo Artista

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Kaliii

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Reneé Rapp

Actuación Push del Año

Agosto 2022: Saucy Santana – “Booty”

Septiembre 2022: Stephen Sanchez – “Until I Found You”

Octubre 2022: JVKE – “golden hour”

Noviembre 2022: Flo Milli – “Conceited”

Diciembre 2022: Reneé Rapp – “Colorado”

Enero 2023: Sam Ryder – “All The Way Over”

Febrero 2023: Armani White – “GOATED”

Marzo 2023: Fletcher – “Becky’s So Hot”

Abril 2023: Tomorrow X Together – “Sugar Rush Ride”

Mayo 2023: Ice Spice – “Princess Diana”

Junio 2023: FLO – “Losing You”

Julio 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith – “That Part”

Mejor Colaboración

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”

Post Malone & Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On”

KAROL G & Shakira – “TQG”

Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)”

Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”

Mejor Video Pop

Demi Lovato – “Swine”

Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”

Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

P!NK – “Trustfall”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Mejor Video de Hip-Hop

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On”

DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – “STAYING ALIVE”

GloRilla & Cardi B – “Tomorrow 2”

Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock”

Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX – “Kant Nobody”

Metro Boomin ft. Future – “Superhero (Heroes and Villains)”

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

Mejor Video de Rock

Foo Fighters – “The Teacher”

Linkin Park – “Lost (Original Version)”

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Tippa My Tongue”

Måneskin – “The Loneliest”

Metallica – “Lux Æterna”

Muse – “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween”

Mejor Video de Rock Alternativo

Blink-182 – “Edging”

Boygenius – “The Film”

Fall Out Boy – “Hold Me Like a Grudge”

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”

Paramore – “This Is Why”

Thirty Seconds To Mars – “Stuck”

Mejor Video Latino

Anitta – “Funk Rave”

Bad Bunny – “Where She Goes”

Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma – “Ella Baila Sola”

Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny – “un x100to”

Karol G & Shakira – “TQG”

Rosalía – “Despechá”

Shakira – “Acróstico”

Mejor Video de R&B

Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye – “Stay”

Chlöe ft. Chris Brown – “How Does It Feel”

Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)”

SZA – “Shirt”

Toosii – “Favorite Song”

Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – “Love In The Way”