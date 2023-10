Tenista de 100 años hará historia en unas semanas cuando participe en el World Tennis Masters Tour

Tennis has no age limit 🥰



Leonid Stanislavsky, 98, and Henry Young, 99, took to the court at the Australian Open fundraiser as the world's 𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐭 tennis players! 🎾#AustralianOpen | @AustralianOpen pic.twitter.com/GYOlx6QqZ6— Eurosport (@eurosport) January 11, 2023