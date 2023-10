Acusado de asesinato, conductor que ocasionó choque en el que murieron 4 universitarias en Malibu

*Update*-Fatal Collision #Malibu On 10/23, LHS detectives presented the case to L.A. County D.A.’s office for filing consideration. On 10/24, Fraser Bohm, 22, was arrested for 4 counts of Murder–187 P.C. Bail set at $8,000,000. His next court date of 10/25https://t.co/uljPuc2hMp pic.twitter.com/FXHFMOhxfW