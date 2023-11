Salud Pública de California advierte sobre los riesgos del tranquilizante xilazina

Xylazine is an animal sedative not approved for humans showing up in fentanyl. It can cause painful wounds, trouble breathing, and even death. Although uncommon, xylazine has been found in CA's illicit fentanyl supply. For support: (800) 662-HELP (4357). https://t.co/zmUjFnmw6U pic.twitter.com/CRr4QzjMLQ