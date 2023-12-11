Lista de nominados a los premios Golden Globe 2024

Hoy se dieron a conocer los nominados a los premios Golden Globe, cuya entrega será el 7 de enero de 2024; películas como "Oppenheimer", "Maestro" y "Barbie" compiten por el preciado "Globo de Oro"

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie es una de las nominadas al premio Golden Globe. Crédito: Jamie McCarthy | Getty Images

Avatar de Julio Cortés

Por  Julio Cortés

El día de hoy fueron anunciados los nominados a los premios Golden Globe, que a partir del año próximo otorgarán las empresas Dick Clark Productions y Eldridge Industries.

Los actores Wilmer Valderrama y Cedric The Entertainer dieron a conocer los títulos de las películas y series de televisión que competirán por estos galardones. La ceremonia de entrega se llevará a cabo el 7 de enero de 2024, y será transmitida por la cadena CBS. A continuación, la lista completa de nominados:

Cine

Mejor Película — Drama

Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest

Mejor Película – Musical o de Comedia

Air
American Fiction
Barbie
The Holdovers
May December
Poor Things

Mejor Película de Habla No Inglesa

Anatomy of a Fall
Fallen Leaves
Io Capitano
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest

Mejor Película de Animación

The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Suzume
Wish

Logro Cinematográfico y en Taquillas

Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Mejor Director

Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Greta Gerwig – Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song – Past Lives

Mejor Guión

Barbie
Poor Things
Oppenheimer
Killers of the Flower Moon
Past Lives
Anatomy of a Fall

Mejor Actor en una Película de Drama

Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of The Flower Moon
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Barry Keoghan – Saltburn
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Andrew Scott – All Of Us Strangers

Mejor Actriz en una Película de Drama

Annette Bening – Nyad
Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Lee – Past Lives
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Cailee Spaeny – Priscilla

Mejor Actor en una Película Musical o de Comedia

Nicolas Cage – Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet – Wonka
Matt Damon – Air
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Joaquin Phoenix – Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Mejor Actriz en una Película Musical o de Comedia

Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence – No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman – May December
Alma Pöysti – Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie – Barbie
Emma Stone – Poor Things

Mejor Actor de Reparto en cualquier Película

Willem Dafoe – Poor Things
Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey, Jr. – Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Charles Melton – May December
Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en cualquier Película

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
Jodie Foster – Nyad
Julianne Moore – May December
Rosamund Pike – Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Mejor Música Original

Poor Things
Oppenheimer
The Boy and the Heron
The Zone of Interest
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Killers of the Flower Moon

Mejor Canción Original

“Addicted to Romance,” (She Came to Me)
“Dance the Night,” (Barbie)
“I’m Just Ken,” (Barbie)
“Peaches,” (The Super Mario Bros. Movie)
“Road to Freedom,” (Rustin)
“What Was I Made For?,” (Barbie)

Televisión

Mejor Serie de Televisión – Musical o de Comedia

Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso

Mejor Serie de Televisión – Drama

1923
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Morning Show
Succession

Mejor Actor en una Serie de Televisión – Drama

Brian Cox – Succession
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong – Succession
Dominic West – The Crown

Mejor Actriz en una Serie de Televisión – Drama

Helen Mirren – 1923
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Sarah Snook – Succession
Imelda Staunton – The Crown
Emma Stone – The Curse

Mejor Actriz en una Serie de Televisión – Musical o de Comedia

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
Elle Fanning – The Great

Mejor Actor en una Serie de Televisión – Musical o de Comedia

Bill Hader – Barry
Steve Martin – Only Murders In The Building
Jason Segel – Shrinking
Martin Short – Only Murders In The Building
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie de Televisión

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Matthew McFadyen – Succession
James Marsden – Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
Alan Ruck – Succession
Alexander Skarsgård – Succession

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie de Televisión

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
Abby Elliott – The Bear
Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets
J. Smith Cameron – Succession
Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Mejor Serie Limitada o Película Hecha para Televisión

All the Light we Cannot See
Beef
Daisy Jones and the Six
Fargo
Fellow Travelers
Lessons in Chemistry

Mejor Actor en una Serie Limitada o Película Hecha para Televisión

Matt Bomer – Fellow Travellers
Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones & The Six
Jon Hamm – Fargo
Woody Harrelson – White House Plumbers
David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Steven Yeun – Beef

Mejor Actriz en una Serie Limitada o Película Hecha para Televisión

Riley Keough – Daisy Jones and the Six
Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen – Love and Death
Juno Temple – Fargo
Rachel Weisz – Dead Ringers
Ali Wong – Beef

Mejor Comediante de Stand-Up Comedian en Televisión

Ricky Gervais
Trevor Noah
Chris Rock
Amy Schumer
Sarah Silverman
Wanda Sykes

Sigue leyendo:

En esta nota

Cine globos-de-oro Golden Globes televisión

Suscribite al boletín de Entretenimiento

Recibe gratis los titulares sobre tus celebridades favoritas diariamente en tu email

Este sitio está protegido por reCAPTCHA y Google Política de privacidad y Se aplican las Condiciones de servicio.

¡Muchas gracias!

Más sobre este tema
Trending
Trending
Contenido Patrocinado
Enlaces patrocinados por Outbrain

Suscribite al boletín de Entretenimiento

Recibe gratis los titulares sobre tus celebridades favoritas diariamente en tu email

Este sitio está protegido por reCAPTCHA y Google Política de privacidad y Se aplican las Condiciones de servicio.

¡Muchas gracias!