Lista de nominados a los premios Golden Globe 2024

El día de hoy fueron anunciados los nominados a los premios Golden Globe, que a partir del año próximo otorgarán las empresas Dick Clark Productions y Eldridge Industries.

Los actores Wilmer Valderrama y Cedric The Entertainer dieron a conocer los títulos de las películas y series de televisión que competirán por estos galardones. La ceremonia de entrega se llevará a cabo el 7 de enero de 2024, y será transmitida por la cadena CBS. A continuación, la lista completa de nominados:

Cine

Mejor Película — Drama

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Mejor Película – Musical o de Comedia

Air

American Fiction

Barbie

The Holdovers

May December

Poor Things

Mejor Película de Habla No Inglesa

Anatomy of a Fall

Fallen Leaves

Io Capitano

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest

Mejor Película de Animación

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Suzume

Wish

Logro Cinematográfico y en Taquillas

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Mejor Director

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Greta Gerwig – Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song – Past Lives

Mejor Guión

Barbie

Poor Things

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Past Lives

Anatomy of a Fall

Mejor Actor en una Película de Drama

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of The Flower Moon

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Barry Keoghan – Saltburn

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Andrew Scott – All Of Us Strangers

Mejor Actriz en una Película de Drama

Annette Bening – Nyad

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee – Past Lives

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Cailee Spaeny – Priscilla

Mejor Actor en una Película Musical o de Comedia

Nicolas Cage – Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet – Wonka

Matt Damon – Air

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Joaquin Phoenix – Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Mejor Actriz en una Película Musical o de Comedia

Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence – No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman – May December

Alma Pöysti – Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Emma Stone – Poor Things

Mejor Actor de Reparto en cualquier Película

Willem Dafoe – Poor Things

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey, Jr. – Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Charles Melton – May December

Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en cualquier Película

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Julianne Moore – May December

Rosamund Pike – Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Mejor Música Original

Poor Things

Oppenheimer

The Boy and the Heron

The Zone of Interest

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Killers of the Flower Moon

Mejor Canción Original

“Addicted to Romance,” (She Came to Me)

“Dance the Night,” (Barbie)

“I’m Just Ken,” (Barbie)

“Peaches,” (The Super Mario Bros. Movie)

“Road to Freedom,” (Rustin)

“What Was I Made For?,” (Barbie)

Televisión

Mejor Serie de Televisión – Musical o de Comedia

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Mejor Serie de Televisión – Drama

1923

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Morning Show

Succession

Mejor Actor en una Serie de Televisión – Drama

Brian Cox – Succession

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Dominic West – The Crown

Mejor Actriz en una Serie de Televisión – Drama

Helen Mirren – 1923

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Sarah Snook – Succession

Imelda Staunton – The Crown

Emma Stone – The Curse

Mejor Actriz en una Serie de Televisión – Musical o de Comedia

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Elle Fanning – The Great

Mejor Actor en una Serie de Televisión – Musical o de Comedia

Bill Hader – Barry

Steve Martin – Only Murders In The Building

Jason Segel – Shrinking

Martin Short – Only Murders In The Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie de Televisión

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Matthew McFadyen – Succession

James Marsden – Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear

Alan Ruck – Succession

Alexander Skarsgård – Succession

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie de Televisión

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Abby Elliott – The Bear

Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets

J. Smith Cameron – Succession

Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Mejor Serie Limitada o Película Hecha para Televisión

All the Light we Cannot See

Beef

Daisy Jones and the Six

Fargo

Fellow Travelers

Lessons in Chemistry

Mejor Actor en una Serie Limitada o Película Hecha para Televisión

Matt Bomer – Fellow Travellers

Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones & The Six

Jon Hamm – Fargo

Woody Harrelson – White House Plumbers

David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Steven Yeun – Beef

Mejor Actriz en una Serie Limitada o Película Hecha para Televisión

Riley Keough – Daisy Jones and the Six

Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen – Love and Death

Juno Temple – Fargo

Rachel Weisz – Dead Ringers

Ali Wong – Beef

Mejor Comediante de Stand-Up Comedian en Televisión

Ricky Gervais

Trevor Noah

Chris Rock

Amy Schumer

Sarah Silverman

Wanda Sykes

