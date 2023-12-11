Lista de nominados a los premios Golden Globe 2024
Hoy se dieron a conocer los nominados a los premios Golden Globe, cuya entrega será el 7 de enero de 2024; películas como "Oppenheimer", "Maestro" y "Barbie" compiten por el preciado "Globo de Oro"
El día de hoy fueron anunciados los nominados a los premios Golden Globe, que a partir del año próximo otorgarán las empresas Dick Clark Productions y Eldridge Industries.
Los actores Wilmer Valderrama y Cedric The Entertainer dieron a conocer los títulos de las películas y series de televisión que competirán por estos galardones. La ceremonia de entrega se llevará a cabo el 7 de enero de 2024, y será transmitida por la cadena CBS. A continuación, la lista completa de nominados:
Cine
Mejor Película — Drama
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
Mejor Película – Musical o de Comedia
Air
American Fiction
Barbie
The Holdovers
May December
Poor Things
Mejor Película de Habla No Inglesa
Anatomy of a Fall
Fallen Leaves
Io Capitano
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest
Mejor Película de Animación
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Suzume
Wish
Logro Cinematográfico y en Taquillas
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Mejor Director
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Greta Gerwig – Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song – Past Lives
Mejor Guión
Barbie
Poor Things
Oppenheimer
Killers of the Flower Moon
Past Lives
Anatomy of a Fall
Mejor Actor en una Película de Drama
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of The Flower Moon
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Barry Keoghan – Saltburn
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Andrew Scott – All Of Us Strangers
Mejor Actriz en una Película de Drama
Annette Bening – Nyad
Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Lee – Past Lives
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Cailee Spaeny – Priscilla
Mejor Actor en una Película Musical o de Comedia
Nicolas Cage – Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet – Wonka
Matt Damon – Air
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Joaquin Phoenix – Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Mejor Actriz en una Película Musical o de Comedia
Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence – No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman – May December
Alma Pöysti – Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie – Barbie
Emma Stone – Poor Things
Mejor Actor de Reparto en cualquier Película
Willem Dafoe – Poor Things
Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey, Jr. – Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Charles Melton – May December
Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en cualquier Película
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
Jodie Foster – Nyad
Julianne Moore – May December
Rosamund Pike – Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Mejor Música Original
Poor Things
Oppenheimer
The Boy and the Heron
The Zone of Interest
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Killers of the Flower Moon
Mejor Canción Original
“Addicted to Romance,” (She Came to Me)
“Dance the Night,” (Barbie)
“I’m Just Ken,” (Barbie)
“Peaches,” (The Super Mario Bros. Movie)
“Road to Freedom,” (Rustin)
“What Was I Made For?,” (Barbie)
Televisión
Mejor Serie de Televisión – Musical o de Comedia
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Mejor Serie de Televisión – Drama
1923
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Morning Show
Succession
Mejor Actor en una Serie de Televisión – Drama
Brian Cox – Succession
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong – Succession
Dominic West – The Crown
Mejor Actriz en una Serie de Televisión – Drama
Helen Mirren – 1923
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Sarah Snook – Succession
Imelda Staunton – The Crown
Emma Stone – The Curse
Mejor Actriz en una Serie de Televisión – Musical o de Comedia
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
Elle Fanning – The Great
Mejor Actor en una Serie de Televisión – Musical o de Comedia
Bill Hader – Barry
Steve Martin – Only Murders In The Building
Jason Segel – Shrinking
Martin Short – Only Murders In The Building
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie de Televisión
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Matthew McFadyen – Succession
James Marsden – Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
Alan Ruck – Succession
Alexander Skarsgård – Succession
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie de Televisión
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
Abby Elliott – The Bear
Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets
J. Smith Cameron – Succession
Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
Mejor Serie Limitada o Película Hecha para Televisión
All the Light we Cannot See
Beef
Daisy Jones and the Six
Fargo
Fellow Travelers
Lessons in Chemistry
Mejor Actor en una Serie Limitada o Película Hecha para Televisión
Matt Bomer – Fellow Travellers
Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones & The Six
Jon Hamm – Fargo
Woody Harrelson – White House Plumbers
David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Steven Yeun – Beef
Mejor Actriz en una Serie Limitada o Película Hecha para Televisión
Riley Keough – Daisy Jones and the Six
Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen – Love and Death
Juno Temple – Fargo
Rachel Weisz – Dead Ringers
Ali Wong – Beef
Mejor Comediante de Stand-Up Comedian en Televisión
Ricky Gervais
Trevor Noah
Chris Rock
Amy Schumer
Sarah Silverman
Wanda Sykes
Sigue leyendo: