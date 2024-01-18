Se anuncian los nominados a los premios BAFTA
Fueron anunciadas las nominaciones a los premios BAFTA, que otorga la Academia Británica; la película "Oppenheimer" compite en 13 categorías; otras nominadas son "Poor Things" y "Saltburn"
La Academia Británica de las Artes Cinematográficas y de la Televisión anunció hoy los nominados a los premios BAFTA 2024; la película de Christopher Nolan “Oppenheimer” compite en 13 categorías, mientras que “Poor Things”, filme dirigido por Yorgos Lanthimos, le sigue con 11.
“Barbie”, la cinta que muchos pensaban resultaría la más nominada a estos premios, sorprendió al competir tan sólo en cinco categorías. A esa misma cantidad de estatuillas nomina “Saltburn”, la película dirigida por Emerald Fennell.
La entrega de los premios BAFTA se llevará a cabo el 18 de febrero en el Royal Festival Hall de Londres; el conductor del evento será el actor David Tennant, conocido por la serie de televisión “Doctor Who”. A continuación, la lista completa de nominados:
Mejor Película
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Mejor Película Británica
All of Us Strangers
How to Have Sex
Napoleon
The Old Oak
Poor Things
Rye Lane
Saltburn
Scrapper
Wonka
The Zone of Interest
Mejor Director
Andrew Haigh – All of Us Strangers
Justine Triet – Anatomy of a Fall
Alexander Payne –The Holdovers
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
Jonathan Glazer – The Zone of Interest
Mejor Actriz
Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple
Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Vivian Oparah – Rye Lane
Margot Robbie – Barbie
Emma Stone – Poor Things
Mejor Actor
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Barry Keoghan – Saltburn
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Teo Yoo – Past Lives
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
Claire Foy – All of Us Strangers
Sandra Hüller – The Zone of Interest
Rosamund Pike – Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Mejor Actor de Reparto
Robert De Niro – Killers of The Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer
Jacob Elordi – Saltburn
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Paul Mescal – All of Us Strangers
Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers
Mejor Debut de un Escritor, Productor o Director Británico
Blue Bag Life
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
Earth Mama
How To Have Sex
Is There Anybody Out There?
Mejor Película en Idioma No Inglés
20 Days In Mariupol
Anatomy of a Fall
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest
Mejor Documental
20 Days in Mariupol
American Symphony
Beyond Utopia
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
Wham!
Mejor Película de Animación
The Boy and the Heron
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Mejor Guión Original
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Maestro
Past Lives
Mejor Guión Adaptado
All of Us Strangers
American Fiction
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Mejor Música Original
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Saltburn
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Mejor Elenco
All of Us Strangers
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
How to Have Sex
Killers of the Flower Moon
Mejor Fotografía
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Mejor Edición
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Mejor Diseño de Producción
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Mejor Vestuario
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Mejor Maquillaje y Peinados
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Mejor Sonido
Ferrari
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Mejores Efectos Visuales
The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Poor Things
Cortometraje de Animación Británico
Crab Day
Visible Mending
Wild Summon
Cortometraje Británico
Festival of Slaps
Gorka
Jellyfish and Lobster
Such a Lovely Day
Yellow
Premio EE a la Estrella Naciente (votado por el público)
Phoebe Dynevor
Ayo Edebiri
Jacob Elordi
