Se anuncian los nominados a los premios BAFTA

La Academia Británica de las Artes Cinematográficas y de la Televisión anunció hoy los nominados a los premios BAFTA 2024; la película de Christopher Nolan “Oppenheimer” compite en 13 categorías, mientras que “Poor Things”, filme dirigido por Yorgos Lanthimos, le sigue con 11.

“Barbie”, la cinta que muchos pensaban resultaría la más nominada a estos premios, sorprendió al competir tan sólo en cinco categorías. A esa misma cantidad de estatuillas nomina “Saltburn”, la película dirigida por Emerald Fennell.

La entrega de los premios BAFTA se llevará a cabo el 18 de febrero en el Royal Festival Hall de Londres; el conductor del evento será el actor David Tennant, conocido por la serie de televisión “Doctor Who”. A continuación, la lista completa de nominados:

Mejor Película

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Mejor Película Británica

All of Us Strangers

How to Have Sex

Napoleon

The Old Oak

Poor Things

Rye Lane

Saltburn

Scrapper

Wonka

The Zone of Interest

Mejor Director

Andrew Haigh – All of Us Strangers

Justine Triet – Anatomy of a Fall

Alexander Payne –The Holdovers

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Jonathan Glazer – The Zone of Interest

Mejor Actriz

Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Vivian Oparah – Rye Lane

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Emma Stone – Poor Things

Mejor Actor

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Barry Keoghan – Saltburn

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Teo Yoo – Past Lives

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

Claire Foy – All of Us Strangers

Sandra Hüller – The Zone of Interest

Rosamund Pike – Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Robert De Niro – Killers of The Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer

Jacob Elordi – Saltburn

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Paul Mescal – All of Us Strangers

Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers

Mejor Debut de un Escritor, Productor o Director Británico

Blue Bag Life

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

Earth Mama

How To Have Sex

Is There Anybody Out There?

Mejor Película en Idioma No Inglés

20 Days In Mariupol

Anatomy of a Fall

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest

Mejor Documental

20 Days in Mariupol

American Symphony

Beyond Utopia

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Wham!

Mejor Película de Animación

The Boy and the Heron

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Mejor Guión Original

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Maestro

Past Lives

Mejor Guión Adaptado

All of Us Strangers

American Fiction

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Mejor Música Original

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Saltburn

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Mejor Elenco

All of Us Strangers

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

How to Have Sex

Killers of the Flower Moon

Mejor Fotografía

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Mejor Edición

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Mejor Diseño de Producción

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Mejor Vestuario

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Mejor Maquillaje y Peinados

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Mejor Sonido

Ferrari

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Mejores Efectos Visuales

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Poor Things

Cortometraje de Animación Británico

Crab Day

Visible Mending

Wild Summon

Cortometraje Británico

Festival of Slaps

Gorka

Jellyfish and Lobster

Such a Lovely Day

Yellow

Premio EE a la Estrella Naciente (votado por el público)

Phoebe Dynevor

Ayo Edebiri

Jacob Elordi

