Joan Laporta, presidente del FC Barcelona habló sobre temas árbitrales en LaLiga

FC Barcelona's President Joan Laporta gives a speech at a ceremony to place a time capsule, a symbolic act to mark the beginning of the construction of a second Barcelona Academy in Kyrgyzstan and the first two in Central Asia, in the capital Bishkek on August 30, 2023. (Photo by VYACHESLAV OSELEDKO / AFP) (Photo by VYACHESLAV OSELEDKO/AFP via Getty Images) Crédito: VYACHESLAV OSELEDKO | AFP / Getty Images