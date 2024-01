Tres hispanos son arrestados en relación con una red de narcotráfico en el Valle de San Fernando

Today @LosAngelesATF, @DEALosAngeles & @LAPDOVB took down a San Fernando Valley drug trafficking crew. More than 16 firearms, 44 lbs of meth, 128 lbs of cocaine, 6 lbs of fentanyl & $300,000 seized throughout investigation. https://t.co/oSr1pDF7xl pic.twitter.com/3HqiQgZfyB