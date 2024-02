Stéphano Carrillo, la “joya mexicana” que complica su salida a Europa por el dinero

🚨 Excl. 🇪🇺🇲🇽

Talks about transfer of Stéphano #Carrillo are in progress. #ClubSantos striker will turn 18 in March + will be allowed to move to Europe. Numerous interested clubs from top leagues. Problem: demands for transfer very high. €7m + percentage of next sale.#LigaMX pic.twitter.com/0jhnhnXhlC