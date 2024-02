Manifestantes esperan a Biden en Nueva York con gritos de “Deja vivir a Gaza”

🚨 UPDATED TIME AND LOCATION 🚨#GenocideJoe is coming to NYC today, Feb 7th, and we will give him NO PEACE!



📍 Meet at 1PM, 60th street exit of Columbus Circle stop off the A, C, B, D, 1 trains



The war criminals in the White House should not know a day of peace so long as… pic.twitter.com/q4A6hlh3aF