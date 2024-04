Un muerto y cuatro heridos tras tiroteo en una cafetería de Nashville el domingo de Pascua

Convicted felon Anton Rucker, 46, is being sought for the homicide at Roasted Salemtown. He has agg assault convictions in Nashville & was arrested in Murfreesboro on felony drug charges last 10/31, and on agg assault & gun charges last Aug. See Rucker? Pls📞615-862-8600 pic.twitter.com/z3OObFb7r1