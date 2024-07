Operativo nacional logra rescate de 200 niños desaparecidos

The U.S. Marshals Service's six-week "We Will Find You 2" operation from May 20 to June 24 found 200 missing children with help from @NCMEC . 123 were removed from danger and 77 were found safe. The youngest was 5 months old.https://t.co/F2MvLcVlcM pic.twitter.com/rIgdYZPh6M