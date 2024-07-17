Emmy 2024: conozca la lista completa de nominados a los premios
Este año, las series Shogun The Bear lideran las postulaciones a los premios, que se celebrarán el próximo 15 de septiembre en el Peacock Theatre de Los Ángeles
Este miércoles, los Premios Emmy anunciaron su lista de nominados para la edición 76 de los galardones, que se celebrará el próximo 15 de septiembre en el Peacock Theatre de Los Ángeles.
Este año, la serie de drama Shogun y la comedia The Bear lideran la lista de nominaciones, con 25 y 23 postulaciones cada una. Le siguen Only Murders in the Building, con 21 candidaturas; True Detective: Night Country, con 19; y The Crown, con 18.
Aunque la ceremonia de los Premios Emmy se celebrará el domingo 15 de septiembre, los ganadores de las categorías técnicas se conocerán el 7 y 8 de septiembre. Los premios serán transmitidos por la ABC.
Lista completa de ganadores:
Mejor Actor en Serie de Drama
Idris Elba – Hijack
Donald Glover – Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Walton Goggins – Fallout
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
Hiroyuki Sanada – Shogun
Dominic West – The Crown
Mejor Actriz en Serie de Drama
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age
Maya Erskine – Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Anna Sawai – Shogun
Imelda Staunton – The Crown
Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
Mejor Actor de Reparto en Serie de Drama
Tadanobu Asano – Shogun
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Mark Duplass – The Morning Show
Jon Hamm – The Morning Show
Takehiro Hira – Shogun
Jack Lowden – Slow Horses
Jonathan Pryce – The Crown
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Serie de Drama
Christine Baranski – The Gilded Age
Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
Greta Lee – The Morning Show
Lesley Manville – The Crown
Karen Pittman – The Morning Show
Holland Taylor – The Morning Show
Mejor Serie de Drama
The Crown
Fallout
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Shogun
Slow Horses
3 Body Problem
Mejor Actriz en Serie Limitada, Película o Antología
Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country
Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry
Juno Temple – Fargo
Sofía Vergara – Griselda
Naomi Watts – Feud Capote vs. The Swans
Mejor Actor en Serie Limitada, Película o Antología
Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers
Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer
Jon Hamm – Fargo
Tom Hollander – Feud Capote vs. The Swans
Andrew Scott – Ripley
Mejor Serie Limitada, Película o Antología
Baby Reindeer
Fargo
Lessons in Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Mejor Actor de Reparto en Serie Limitada, Película o Antología
Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers
Tom Goodman-Hill – Baby Reindeer
John Hawkes – True Detective: Night Country
Lamorne Morris – Fargo
Lewis Pullman – Lessons In Chemistry
Treat Williams – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Serie Limitada, Película o Antología
Dakota Fanning – Ripley
Lily Gladstone – Under The Bridge
Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer
Aja Naomi King – Lessons In Chemistry
Diane Lane – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Nava Mau – Baby Reindeer
Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country
Mejor Actriz en Serie de Comedia
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph – Loot
Jean Smart – Hacks
Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale
Mejor Actor en Serie de Comedia
Matt Berry – What we do in the Shadows
Larry David – Curb your Enthusiasm
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs
Mejor Actor de Reparto en Serie de Comedia
Lionel Boyce – The Bear
Paul W. Downs – Hacks
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
Paul Rudd – Only Murders in the Building
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Serie de Comedia
Carol Burnett – Palm Royale
Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
Meryl Streep – Only Murders In The Building
Mejor Serie de Comedia
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
What we do in the Shadows
Mejor Talk Show
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Mejor Reality
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Traitors
The Voice
