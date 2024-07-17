Emmy 2024: conozca la lista completa de nominados a los premios

Este miércoles, los Premios Emmy anunciaron su lista de nominados para la edición 76 de los galardones, que se celebrará el próximo 15 de septiembre en el Peacock Theatre de Los Ángeles.

Este año, la serie de drama Shogun y la comedia The Bear lideran la lista de nominaciones, con 25 y 23 postulaciones cada una. Le siguen Only Murders in the Building, con 21 candidaturas; True Detective: Night Country, con 19; y The Crown, con 18.

Aunque la ceremonia de los Premios Emmy se celebrará el domingo 15 de septiembre, los ganadores de las categorías técnicas se conocerán el 7 y 8 de septiembre. Los premios serán transmitidos por la ABC.

Lista completa de ganadores:

Mejor Actor en Serie de Drama

Idris Elba – Hijack

Donald Glover – Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Walton Goggins – Fallout

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada – Shogun

Dominic West – The Crown

Mejor Actriz en Serie de Drama

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age

Maya Erskine – Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Anna Sawai – Shogun

Imelda Staunton – The Crown

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show

Mejor Actor de Reparto en Serie de Drama

Tadanobu Asano – Shogun

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Mark Duplass – The Morning Show

Jon Hamm – The Morning Show

Takehiro Hira – Shogun

Jack Lowden – Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce – The Crown

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Serie de Drama

Christine Baranski – The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Greta Lee – The Morning Show

Lesley Manville – The Crown

Karen Pittman – The Morning Show

Holland Taylor – The Morning Show

Mejor Serie de Drama

The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Shogun

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem

Mejor Actriz en Serie Limitada, Película o Antología

Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country

Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry

Juno Temple – Fargo

Sofía Vergara – Griselda

Naomi Watts – Feud Capote vs. The Swans

Mejor Actor en Serie Limitada, Película o Antología

Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers

Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer

Jon Hamm – Fargo

Tom Hollander – Feud Capote vs. The Swans

Andrew Scott – Ripley

Mejor Serie Limitada, Película o Antología

Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Mejor Actor de Reparto en Serie Limitada, Película o Antología

Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers

Tom Goodman-Hill – Baby Reindeer

John Hawkes – True Detective: Night Country

Lamorne Morris – Fargo

Lewis Pullman – Lessons In Chemistry

Treat Williams – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Serie Limitada, Película o Antología

Dakota Fanning – Ripley

Lily Gladstone – Under The Bridge

Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer

Aja Naomi King – Lessons In Chemistry

Diane Lane – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Nava Mau – Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country

Mejor Actriz en Serie de Comedia

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph – Loot

Jean Smart – Hacks

Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale

Mejor Actor en Serie de Comedia

Matt Berry – What we do in the Shadows

Larry David – Curb your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs

Mejor Actor de Reparto en Serie de Comedia

Lionel Boyce – The Bear

Paul W. Downs – Hacks

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear

Paul Rudd – Only Murders in the Building

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Serie de Comedia

Carol Burnett – Palm Royale

Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep – Only Murders In The Building

Mejor Serie de Comedia

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What we do in the Shadows

Mejor Talk Show

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Mejor Reality

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors

The Voice

