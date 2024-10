Revelan presunta alianza entre Los Chapitos y el CJNG para combatir a la gente de “El Mayo”

(1/6) #SINALOA #NAYARIT #JALISCO #EXCLUSIVE In this ranch located in Pachecos, Nayarit (22.6191246, -105.3472158), a key meeting was held last week between envoys from Audías Flores Silva, aka El Jardinero, the right-hand man of El Mencho, and representatives of Los Chapitos. A… pic.twitter.com/NlrCOyGIwT