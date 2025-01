Venezolano Telasco Segovia se unirá al Inter Miami de Lionel Messi

🚨🇺🇸 EXCL: Inter Miami agree deal to sign Telasco Segovia from Casa Pia, deal in place for Venezuelan midfielder to join Leo Messi’s team.



Permanent move for $2.5m plus 50% sell-on clause and add-ons also as part of package.



Record transfer for Casa Pia.



Here we go. 🇻🇪 pic.twitter.com/dETnJlsmBV