Joven buscado en EE.UU. por el crimen de una adolescente llevaba 3 años escondido en México

WANTED: The U.S. Marshals is trying to track down Alejandro Zenon-Reyes, who is wanted by the Rogers Arkansas Police Department for manslaughter.



In 2022, Zenon-Reyes shot and killed 17-year-old Alexus Lien Nguyen. Zenon-Reyes fled Arkansas to avoid prosecution, the Rogers… pic.twitter.com/Uto6GYFwDw