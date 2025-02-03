Las camionetas nuevas más satisfactorias





Estas camionetas compactas, medianas y grandes son las que más felices hacen a sus dueños

By Jon Linkov

Tradicionalmente, fabricantes como Ford, General Motors, Ram y Toyota han ofrecido camionetas de todos los tamaños y capacidades. En los últimos años, Honda y Hyundai han introducido camionetas convencionales con motores de combustión interna, mientras que los fabricantes de vehículos eléctricos Tesla y Rivian han lanzado al mercado sus propios modelos totalmente eléctricos. Ford y GM también se han sumado a la tendencia de las camionetas eléctricas, mientras que la camioneta compacta de Ford viene de serie con un sistema de propulsión híbrido.

Sin importar lo que haga que estos vehículos avancen en la carretera, cada fabricante de automóviles quiere que sus modelos se destaquen de la competencia para mantener la lealtad de los clientes. Las camionetas que encabezan las calificaciones de satisfacción del propietario de Consumer Reports cumplen con las promesas del fabricante, ya sea sobre la calidad de manejo, la capacidad de carga útil o el rendimiento de remolque.

Para determinar la satisfacción del propietario, cada año hacemos a los miembros de CR una pregunta sencilla: ¿Comprarías este auto si tuvieras que hacerlo de nuevo? Analizamos el porcentaje de propietarios que nos dicen que definitivamente volverían a comprar su vehículo para determinar los que tienen el mejor desempeño. Existe una alta posibilidad de que los vehículos que los miembros de CR consideraron satisfactorios sean de los que tú también estarías más satisfecho.

Las camionetas que se muestran a continuación son los modelos compactos, medianos y grandes que más satisfacen a nuestros miembros, según sus respuestas en nuestras últimas Encuestas anuales de automóviles. Están clasificadas en orden de satisfacción del propietario, comenzando por la mejor, por categoría. Cada una tiene sus fortalezas y debilidades, y no todas las camionetas se recomiendan debido a una puntuación baja en las pruebas, una confiabilidad por debajo del promedio o ambas cosas. Sin embargo, algunos compradores y propietarios consideran que la satisfacción con sus vehículos es una prioridad clave.

Todas las características principales de seguridad, incluido el frenado automático de emergencia (AEB) con detección de peatones, el AEB que funciona a velocidades de autopista, la advertencia de punto ciego (BSW) y la advertencia de tráfico cruzado trasero (RCTW) son estándar, a menos que se indique lo contrario.

Camionetas compactas y medianas

The Maverick comes standard as a hybrid, with a 191-hp four-cylinder linked to an eCVT. It can propel itself on electric power at low speeds, and we got an excellent 37 mpg overall. Front-wheel drive is standard; for 2025 AWD is optional. A bonus for the hybrid is its quietness and smoother operation that’s free of the low-rev vibration of the nonhybrid version. The ride is refined for a pickup truck, and handling is very secure. Maneuverability, access, and visibility are commendable, and the controls are super-easy, though the interior ambience is utilitarian. The bed measures just 4.5 feet long, but it’s deep enough to be practical, and the Maverick’s small size makes it very easy to access. The hybrid’s towing capacity is 2,000 pounds. It’s the only pickup truck to get top satisfaction marks for value. AEB with pedestrian detection comes standard, while BSW and RCTW are optional.

Unlike other trucks, the Ridgeline has a unibody construction, fully independent suspension, and lockable trunk space below the bed floor, which gives it incredible versatility. Ride comfort is a high point, and handling is more responsive than in conventional pickup trucks, plus the cabin is quiet. All of this contributes to the Honda’s strong owner satisfaction rating. Power comes from a slick 3.5-liter V6 engine, which returned 20 mpg overall in our tests, tied for best among non-diesel pickups. Towing capacity is modest at 5,000 pounds, and the bed is shallow. The infotainment system is rather tricky to use.

The nonhybrid Maverick pickup trucks use an optional 250-hp turbo four-cylinder mated to an eight-speed automatic, with front- or all-wheel drive. This powertrain gives robust acceleration, can tow up to 4,000 pounds, and gets 23 mpg overall, but its tendency to lug along at low revs sends annoying vibrations into the cabin. The ride is refined for a pickup truck, and handling is very secure. Maneuverability, access, and visibility are commendable, and the controls are super-easy. However, the truck is loud and the interior ambience is utilitarian. The 4.5-foot-long bed is deep enough to be practical and is very easy to reach into. BSW and RCTW are optional. Owners praised the regular Maverick’s driving experience and cabin storage.

Camionetas grandes

Camionetas eléctricas

The R1T five-passenger EV pickup has one of the highest satisfaction scores in this year’s survey, coming in second only to the Chevrolet Corvette. The 135-kWh battery supplies an EPA-rated driving range of 328 miles. It’s impressively capable off-road, thanks to individual motors powering each wheel. However, the regenerative braking system is too strong, resulting in an abruptness every time the driver adjusts their throttle position; it takes a lot of concentration to drive smoothly. The swanky interior has an uncluttered, high-tech vibe, but several common tasks entail multiple steps through the touchscreen, which is distracting. The R1T has a large front trunk and an innovative transverse tunnel between the cab and bed for storage.

