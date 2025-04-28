Las mejores podadoras de pasto a buen precio 





Estas podadoras manuales, de gasolina y batería, son superiores a un precio razonable

A través de nuestras exhaustivas pruebas de podadoras de pasto, hemos encontrado algunos modelos que ofrecen un excelente rendimiento a muy buen precio.

By Tobie Stanger

Si estás buscando una podadora de pasto nueva y económica, este podría ser un buen momento para comprar: los problemas en la cadena de suministros que habían disparado los precios de los productos manufacturados ya quedaron atrás, y los precios de las podadoras se han mantenido estables o incluso han bajado.

Por otro lado, los aranceles podrían provocar aumentos de precios en un futuro próximo. Los fabricantes podrían enfrentar costos más altos de materiales y producción, lo cual podría elevar los precios de las podadoras para los consumidores, según Courtney Pennicooke, analista de mercado de Consumer Reports especializada en equipos eléctricos para exteriores.

El mejor precio para una podadora de pasto está entre $350 y $500. Incluso por debajo de ese rango, encontrarás muy buenas podadoras manuales, de gasolina y batería, en nuestra lista de calificaciones, algunas con características útiles como manubrios plegables y la opción de almacenamiento vertical. Entre los tres modelos de gasolina y los cuatro de batería que se presentan a continuación (todos con un precio aproximado de $300 y recomendados por CR) hay un par de ellos que también obtienen excelentes calificaciones de confiabilidad, lo que significa que es más probable que te duren muchos años.

Ten en cuenta también que los precios pueden cambiar rápidamente: algunas podadoras que aparecen actualmente en nuestras calificaciones a $300 pueden venderse en realidad a un precio ligeramente más alto, y otras a un precio más bajo.

Si solo aparece Amazon como vendedor en la página del producto y ves la opción “Ver ofertas,” es posible que el modelo los vendan distribuidores independientes de podadoras. En ese caso, visita el sitio web del fabricante para encontrar un distribuidor cercano que venda esa marca.

Consulta nuestra guía de compra de podadoras para obtener más consejos sobre cómo elegir la podadora adecuada para tu propiedad. Los miembros de CR pueden leer reseñas de siete podadoras manuales de gasolina y batería que encabezan nuestra lista de calificaciones, como Kobalt (Lowe’s), Ryobi, Skil, Stihl, Toro, Troy-Bilt y Yardmax.

Las mejores podadoras de pasto de gasolina a mejor precio

Las podadoras de gasolina generalmente suelen costar menos y durar más. Consulta nuestras recomendaciones de las podadoras de gasolina más confiables.

Toro 21311

For respectable overall performance, the no-frills Toro 21311 is a good option. This 21-inch push mower excels at cutting evenness, mulching, and side discharging. It’s also strong at handling, though bagging is just satisfactory. The Toro 21311 is decent for noise. In Consumer Reports’ member surveys, Toro gas push mowers earn a favorable score for predicted reliability and are midrange for owner satisfaction.

Troy-Bilt TB120C

The 21-inch Troy-Bilt TB120C rates very well overall. That’s due in part to its standout performance in mulching and cutting evenness, and its ability to cut in side-discharge mode. This model’s bagging also rates near the top; handling is just middling. But it lacks features of similarly priced models, including a washout port and high wheels, which are marketed to handle bumpy terrain better than standard wheels. Its two-year mower warranty also isn’t the most generous. Troy-Bilt gas push mowers earn excellent ratings for predicted reliability, a distinction shared only with Honda and Toro gas push mowers.

Yardmax YG1650

There’s much to praise about the competitively priced Yardmax YG1650 gas push mower. With a wide 21-inch deck, this Yardmax earns a stellar rating for mulching—producing fine clippings without leaving clumps—and also delivers a great performance while cutting in side-discharge mode. But its bagging is middling, and it can be noisy. We don’t yet have enough data to judge the predicted reliability and owner satisfaction for Yardmax gas mowers.

Las mejores podadoras de pasto de batería a mejor precio

Las podadoras de pasto de batería son más silenciosas y ecológicas que las de gasolina. También hemos seleccionado las mejores podadoras de batería de nuestras pruebas y las mejores para triturar el pasto.

Stihl RMA 510

The 21-inch Stihl RMA 510 battery push mower offers strong performance at a great price. Its high points include cutting evenness and side discharging. This super-quiet model also does an excellent job at mulching and handles well, aided by its high wheels, but we found it only so-so at discharging clippings from the side. Both the mower and the battery have a three-year warranty. Stihl battery push mowers earn top-notch ratings for predicted reliability and owner satisfaction.

Ryobi RY401170VNM

The 20-inch Ryobi RY401170VNM battery push mower excels at handling, mulching, and cutting evenly. It also comes with features like single-lever deck-height adjustment, a swing-up handle, and the capability to be stored upright. However, it can take longer to charge than other top-rated mowers. This Ryobi mower is warrantied for five years; the battery, for three years. In our member surveys, Ryobi battery push mowers rate near the top for predicted reliability and earn a top-notch score for owner satisfaction.

Kobalt (Lowe’s) KPM 1040A-03

The Kobalt (Lowe’s) KPM 1040A-03 battery push mower delivers winning results at a competitive price. Its ratings for mulching, evenness of cut, handling, and noise are excellent, and it earns a very good rating for side discharging. Its bagging performance is just midrange. Its run time is three-quarters of an hour—not bad for this category of mower but not stellar. The one area where this 20-inch mower may test your patience is in its charge time, a sluggish 3½ hours. This Kobalt mower has a five-year warranty; the battery, three years. Kobalt battery push mowers earn very good predicted reliability and owner satisfaction ratings in our member surveys.

Skil PM4910-10

The 20-inch Skil PM4910-10 battery push mower handles and mulches adroitly, leaving an even cut in its wake. (It has no side discharge, releasing clippings toward the back; for bagging, it’s just middling.) At about three-quarters of an hour, this Skil’s run time is respectable but not outstanding. Charge time is on the slow side, at a little under 2 hours. For the price, this model offers a few niceties, including one-lever wheel-height adjustment, a swing-up handle, and upright storage capability. The mower warranty is a substantial five years. For the battery, the warranty is a less-generous two years. Skil battery push mowers receive a very good rating for predicted reliability and an excellent rating for owner satisfaction.

