Los mejores autos y SUV usados ​​por menos de $5,000





Estos modelos ofrecen una gran confiabilidad y obtuvieron buenos resultados en las pruebas de Consumer Reports.

No hay razón para que una persona que vaya a comprar un auto tenga que conformarse con un auto poco confiable o peligroso solo porque su presupuesto sea limitado. Muchos modelos que fueron una buena elección cuando eran nuevos todavía conservan las mimas buenas cualidades años después, comparados con los autos usados más antiguos y mucho más económicos.

Y sí, incluso los autos usados de menos de $5,000 pueden ofrecerte transporte confiable y de alta calidad. Cuando los recomendamos como nuevos ya eran una gran opción, y ahora, años después —más de una década en la mayoría de los casos— siguen demostrando su buen desempeño.

A continuación, encontrarás los autos usados más confiables que puedes conseguir por $5,000 o menos. Las mejores opciones incluían control electrónico de estabilidad (ESC) como equipo de serie, un sistema de seguridad que salva vidas y que ahora es obligatorio en todos los autos nuevos. También incluimos modelos que tenían ESC disponible como opción y aquellos que no lo ofrecían.

Este artículo es gratuito, aunque solo los miembros de CR verán las calificaciones completas de cada vehículo. Además, cuando los miembros de CR busquen vehículos en venta en su área en nuestro Used Car Marketplace, verán una calificación de confiabilidad y satisfacción del propietario para cada anuncio.

Autos pequeños

Honda Insight 2010

Honda directly targeted the Toyota Prius with the second-generation Insight hatchback, but it turned out to be a half-hearted effort. Its fuel economy of 39 mpg overall isn’t up to the standards of other small hybrids. Driving the Insight is no prize either, because it is slow and noisy. Base LX versions lacked electronic stability control; emergency handling was a handful. Look for a model built with the optional electronic stability control. Interior fit and finish is lacking, rear visibility is difficult, and the back seat is cramped.

Mazda3 2012

The Mazda3 was one of our top-scoring small cars. It is gifted with agile handling and a well-laid-out passenger compartment built with quality materials. The rear seating area is snug, and road noise is somewhat pronounced. Stability control became standard in the 2011 model year. For 2012, Mazda added a new 2.0-liter engine that boosted fuel economy to an impressive 32 mpg with the six-speed automatic. A blind-spot detection system was also available that year.

SUV

Honda Pilot 2004, 2006

The three-row Pilot has seating for up to eight passengers and offers available all-wheel drive. The slick V6 delivers punchy performance, yet respectable fuel economy of 18 mpg overall. The Pilot also serves up a comfortable ride in combination with secure handling. Pronounced road noise makes it a rather loud vehicle, especially on grooved pavement or concrete slabs. There’s little room behind the raised third-row seat. The interior is simple but well put together and features lots of cubbies and bins. Look for an EX version with leather, which holds up over time better than cloth. Get a 2006 or newer version, if you can, because it has standard stability control.

Nissan Rogue 2012

The first-generation Rogue has a handy and compact size, but that comes at the expense of cargo capacity, and the sleek styling impedes the view aft. We suggest that you look for a Rogue with the optional rear-view camera. The 170-hp, 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine sounded a bit raspy at high revs but averaged a respectable 22 mpg. The continuously variable transmission (CVT) worked well. The Rogue’s ride quality is supple, and its handling is fairly nimble. Most controls and buttons are large and simple to operate. However, the climate controls are mounted low and there is no radio-tuning knob.

Toyota Highlander 2002, 2004

Well rounded and pleasant, the Toyota Highlander has long been an excellent choice. This midsized SUV offered front- or all-wheel drive, and a V6 or four-cylinder engine. Look for a 2004 model, which had standard electronic stability control and was available with an optional third-row seat and a more powerful V6. Expect 19 mpg overall. Quiet, roomy, and relaxing to drive, the Highlander has a very comfortable ride and easy-to-use controls. Access is easy, and outward visibility is excellent.

Modelos con ESC opcional

Todos estos sedanes, hatchbacks y SUV estaban disponibles con ESC en los años de modelo mencionados, ya sea como opción o de serie en ciertos niveles de equipamiento.

Honda Accord 2003-2008

Honda Civic 2007, 2010-2012

Honda Insight 2010

Toyota Avalon 2000, 2003

Toyota Camry 2001-2006

Toyota Corolla 2003-2006

Toyota Matrix 2006-2007

Toyota Prius 2004-2006

Toyota Sienna 2004

Modelos sin ESC

Estos modelos confiables no estaban disponibles con ESC en los años indicados.

Lexus ES 2004-2005

Toyota Tacoma 2001-2004

Toyota Tundra 2000-2003

