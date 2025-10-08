Leading Hispanic Newspapers and America’s Voice Partner on Content for Spanish Readers in the U.S.

NEW YORK.- La Opinión in Los Angeles, El Diario in New York and La Raza in Chicago, the leading Hispanic newspapers in the US?publications of My Code and Remezcla Media Group?and America’s Voice, a nonpartisan organization that works for freedom and opportunity for immigrants, today announced a partnership to publish Spanish-language content about immigration with a focus on the Trump Administration’s policies and initiatives that are essential to the Hispanic community.

“America’s Voice is proud to collaborate with Remezcla Media Group to ensure that the Latino community has access to trusted and timely information about immigration developments and the implications for all of our lives,” said Vanessa Cárdenas, Executive Director of America’s Voice. “As mass deportation continues to escalate, and fear and tension mounts, this partnership will be an essential way to communicate the real facts and share our vision for a better way forward for immigrants and America.”

The partnership will enable America’s Voice to publish special articles in La Opinión, El Diario, and La Raza, as well as a weekly summary highlighting the immigration issues that dominated the news cycle during the week, accompanied by more in-depth analysis. This partnership will also include video content, and a weekly column based on America’s Voice analysis.

“In the most difficult moment for the immigrant community in recent decades, this collaboration with America’s Voice reinforces our newspapers’ commitment to bringing useful and truthful information to Hispanics across the country,” said Rafael Cores, Senior Vice President, Hispanic Content at My Code.

Maribel Hastings, advisor to America’s Voice, will guide and produce a significant portion of the content under this partnership, which she considers critical “to ensure the community receives accurate and reliable information.”

“Immigrant communities are under the threat of detentions and deportations — harming both individuals and American families — while endangering public safety and our economy,” Hastings said. “Remezcla Media Group’s publications have a long and proven history of serving their communities and keeping them informed about the risks they face, but also about their rights. Through this collaboration, we hope to contribute to that goal.”

Executive editors from La Opinión, El Diario, and La Raza highlighted the importance of the alliance at this particular moment in the U.S. immigration issues.

“El Diario NY is pleased to be part of this alliance with America’s Voice, as it will help us strengthen our news and service coverage on such an important issue as immigration,” said Carmen Villavicencio, Executive Editor of El Diario NY. “Now more than ever, our audience needs access to reliable and independent information. That is part of our legacy as a media outlet that has been present in the New York area for 112 years.”

Armando Varela, Executive Editor of La Opinión, stressed the importance of protecting “vulnerable communities” with truthful information.

“This agreement with America’s Voice is a sound step towards protecting the right of vulnerable communities to receive truthful information at times when freedom of speech needs more protection than ever,” said Varela.

Jesús Del Toro, Director General of La Raza, also considers this agreement an opportunity to face “fear” as well as misinformation.

“In times of great tension and fear, and amid pervasive misinformation, the Latino and immigrant communities in Chicago and across the country need fact-based, cultural competent, and independent news about immigration to help them understand, navigate, and overcome the present enforcement escalation, to know and exercise their rights, and to defend their cultural identity”, said Del Toro. “This alliance between La Raza and America’s Voice is a significant step in this effort, and the content that we will offer to our Chicago communities thanks to it will be a very valuable contribution to the information, wellbeing, and empowerment of our communities.”