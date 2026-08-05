Families and acquaintances of Hispanic Gen Z are the most affected by Trump’s immigration policies, a poll reveals

Among different generations, the Hispanic Gen Z reports knowing the most people, family or friends, affected by the Trump Administration immigration policies.

61% of Gen Z personally know someone affected by Trump immigration policies, such as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids or U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services processes, according to a poll from My Code’s Intelligence Center for La Opinión.

“Gen Z voters are more likely than older voters to personally know someone impacted by immigration policies, and the pattern is strongest among Hispanic Gen Z,” the report indicate.

A 50% of general voters from the Gen Z expressed similar situation.

“That matters because younger Hispanic voters may hear immigration messages through a more immediate lens of family, community, workplace, social connection, and perceived risk,” the report added.

Millennials are the second generation that expressed a higher proximity to the consequences of Trump’s immigration policies, with 48% among Hispanics and 39% among the general voters.

Then 36% of Hispanic Gen X revealed they, their families, or an acquaintance have been impacted by Trump’s immigration policies, with 22% among general voters of this generation.

“For Hispanic voters, immigration can carry both a policy frame and a community frame: border control, due process, enforcement conduct, family connection, and trust,” the report added.

Similar impact among Democrats and Republicans

The negative impact of Trump’s immigration policies –massive deportations and changes to legal processes– has affected Hispanic Democrats and Republicans at almost the same level.

47% of Hispanic Republicans express that someone in their family or acquaintances has been affected by Trump’s immigration policies. The same situation was reported by 54% of Hispanic Democrats.

The percentage goes a little down among Hispanic independent voters, at 42%.

“They have to remove ICE from the street; they are terrorizing people. That news from yesterday was too much; nobody deserves to die like that,” said a Hispanic female from the group of 25–34.

Hispanic Republicans support ICE raids, even in schools

Even though Hispanic Republican voters recognized the impact of immigration policies, most of them support the current policies at the border (71%).

These voters are also reluctant to reject blocking asylum petitions at the border (18%) or criticize immigration enforcement efforts that include raids at schools, churches, and hospitals (28%).

Just 28% of Hispanic Democratic voters and 29% of independents support the current border security policies.

55% of Democrats disapprove of blocking asylum claims or refugee resettlement, and 42% of independents do.

Also, 61% of Democrats disapprove of ICE –or other agencies– efforts against immigrant communities, including raids at schools, churches, and hospitals. 48% of independent voters think the same.

“The data show a clear split between voters who prioritize border control and voters who are more concerned about due process, enforcement conduct, and community trust,” said the report.

But it also highlights that “immigration cannot be reduced to a party-only issue,” and that politicians should approach voters with that pattern in mind.