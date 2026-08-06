Hispanic households are under pressure from the high cost of goods and financial instability, My Code’s survey reveals

The economic pressure is affecting Hispanic and Black housholds, including the cost of goods, financial stability, housing affordability, healthcare costs, fuel prices, and job security, according to a survey from My Code’s Intelligence Center for La Opinión.

To the question, “Which issues are significantly impacting you and/or your family?”, Hispanic (34%) and Black (31%) voters mentioned the cost of goods as their main concern, followed by financial stability (28%, each participant group), and housing affordability (27% among Hispanics and 24% among Black voters between 18 to 64 years).

Among Hispanics, immigration (9%) is an issue that concerns them, but it ranks behind the cost of healthcare (17%), fuel prices (16%), and job security (15%).

“I want legislation to reduce the crushing costs of living. That goes for housing, energy, childcare, education. Iʼd also want to see real pathways for income growth created,” said a Hispanic male, from the group of 35 to 44, when the investigators asked to go deeper on their reasoning.

Gen Z worried for job security

Younger multicultural voters, Hispanic and Black, express stronger concern about job security (Gen Z, 18%, and Millennials, 17%), but also work, income stability, and future opportunity.

The cost of everyday goods is the main concern for all generations, particularly for Gen Z (41%), compared with Millennials (32%) and Gen X (28%).

Only multicultural Republicans (52.3%) approve of how the Trump Administration is handling the economy, while Democrats (68.8%) and Independents (61.7%) disapprove of what has been happening in the past six months.

“… I will imagine that I could make politicians succeed with one major policy and/or action right now, it would be to reduce the cost of mortgages/rent,” said a Black male, from the group of 18 to 24 years.

In response to the question, “What is the most pressing political issue currently facing your local community or state?” multicultural voters mentioned gas prices (17%), affordable housing and rent control (14%), and job creation/the economy (13%).

“This is where relevance becomes local. National economic messages are more credible when they connect to what voters see in their neighborhoods, workplaces, schools, and family budgets”, the report added.

Trump’s tariffs are a serious concern

Regarding the question, “How do you believe the use of global tariffs has affected the price of consumer goods in the U.S.?” even a majority of Republican multicultural voters (58%) expressed concerns that Trump’s policy will increase the prices of goods.

The concerns are greater among Democrats (73%) and independent voters (66%).

“Among multicultural voters, Gen X is most likely to say tariffs have increased consumer prices at 68.5%, compared with Multicultural Millennials at 61.6% and Multicultural Gen Z at 57.1%”, the report said.