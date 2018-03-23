Naughty America: Ready for Oculus Rift

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With Oculus Rift pre-orders for its state-of-the-art virtual reality
(VR) headset available today, Naughty America, one of the largest U.S.
producers of adult video, is ready – and so are its members. Naughty
America’s VR titles are already fully compatible with Oculus Rift and
have been for some time.
“We predict that by the end of 2016, 10-20 million people will be
viewing adult VR content at least once a month and it will attract
infrequent consumers,” says Ian Paul, CIO of Naughty America. “That’s
how transformative the adult VR experience is and it’s going to get even
better.”
The target market for Oculus Rift may be gaming (more than $23.5 billion
in the U.S. alone), but the adult video industry has been quite active
in helping the technology evolve. There is a significant demographic
overlap between the gaming market and the adult market, and while some
consumers may not initially purchase the Oculus Rift specifically to
view adult VR content, many will try Naughty America’s offerings. Once
they do, the company is certain their VR horizons will have permanently
expanded.
A July 2015 report by Piper
Jaffray, one of the nation’s largest and oldest financial
institutions, predicts that by 2025 VR adult content will be the
third-biggest virtual-reality sector, valued at $1 billion, after
videogames ($1.4 billion) and NFL-related content ($1.23 billion).
As an early adopter of VR technology in the adult industry, Naughty
America is honoring its two primary commitments to members: first, to
provide the highest quality content available, and second, to ensure
that its products adapt quickly to evolving technologies. VR isn’t
merely a new video format; for the company’s members, it’s a completely
new experience.
With many VR titles already produced and production ramping up even
further, Naughty America encourages owners of the new Oculus Rift
devices to visit their web site and try their content.
“Our members never stop asking for more, so we’re always working to make
our product the most vital and creative in the marketplace,” adds Paul.
