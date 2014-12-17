Tito El Bambino: Christmas in Puerto Rico is always a party

With not one, but two Christmas songs out, Tito el Bambino is one singer to embrace the holiday spirit. His new album, which is almost entirely reggaeton, even includes a new Christmas salsa tune featuring Andy Montañez.

Following his 2009 hit “Feliz Navidad,” “Hay Que Comer” is an energetic and merry single that the urban star includes in his latest album “Alta Jerarquia.”

The song speaks about the Christmas season in Puerto Rico, which primarily follows the tradition of parties and lots of eating. Very much similar to how Tito will be spending the holiday this year.

“I celebrate Christmas with my family and my children in Puerto Rico,” Tito el Bambino told VOXXI. “We get in the holiday mood since December first, it’s always a party –drinking, eating, coquito, ron del monte– a little bit of everything.”

The 33-year-old singer, also known as “El Patron,” has a lot to celebrate this year, as he recently launched his sixth studio album called “Alta Jerarquia” (High Hierarchy).

“This production is different. I based it around everything that’s happening on social media,” Tito stated, adding that he directly asked his fans what they wanted to hear and expected from the artist. “And from there, we began to create and produce the melodies in this production –it’s fun and danceable.”

The album counts with 16 brand-spanking-new tracks, the majority of them tracing back to Tito’s reggaeton roots. He also counts with the collaboration of colleagues and friends such as Chencho from Plan B, Nicky Jam, Zion & Lenox, Alexis & Fido and Vico C, among other.

“It’s a complete album with the high hierarchy of the urban music world,” he said proudly.

Out of the 16 singles, which include a bachata with Antony Santos and a salsa with Andy Montañez, Tito said the one he can relate to the most is “Controlando.”

“I personally live it. The song talks about not having to be a thug to run the streets,” he said of the track that’s upbeat but has an empowering message. “Luxuries are nice and all, but the most important thing is to earn them the honest way.”

Following the smash hit “A Que No Te Atreves” with Plan B’s Chencho, Tito el Bambimo is currently promoting his second single “Adicto a tus Redes” featuring Nicky Jam.

The new year holds many surprises in stock for fans, including a tour.

“We’ll be touring everywhere in Latin America, Europe and the U.S. In January, we will embark on a tour for many countries in the world.”

