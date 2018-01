BuenosDíasLA: CicLAvía por primera vez en la ciudad de Pomona

One cannot celebrate MLK’s Dream if you will not liberate the Dreamers. Give these 800,000 young people who are in our colleges, our workplace, and our neighborhoods, a path to recognition and visibility. Don’t let Trump make this card a reality. We demand a clean #DACA bill. #Dreamers #MLK #Equality ✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿

A post shared by Millennial Lotería (@millennialloteria) on Jan 15, 2018 at 10:59am PST