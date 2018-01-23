Los autos de colección más caros de 2018

Los autos más caros de todo el mundo según las casas de subastas son estos.
Los autos de colección más caros de 2018
Estas bellezas salieron a subasta y los millones rondaron.
Por: Redacción

Autos exóticos, de colección, fuera de lo común y por si fuera poco, los más caros del mundo.

Esta lista pertenece a los autos más caros de parte de subastas de coleccionistas de vehículos y entre ellos nos encontraremos algunos de los modelos más extraños de todo el planeta.

¿Listo para ver estas bellezas?

10- 1948 Tucker 48

$1,792,500 (RM Sotheby’s)

9- Pagani Huayr

$2,090,000 (Gooding & Company)

8- 2017 Ford GT

$2,500,000 (Barrett-Jackson)

7- 1967 Ferrari 330GTS

$2,530,000 (Gooding & Company)

6- 1972 Ferrari 365GTS/4 Daytona

$2,640,000 (Bonhams)

5- 1966 Shelby 427 Cobra S/C

$2,947,500 (RM Sotheby’s)

4- 1931 Bugatti Type 55

$4,070,000 (Gooding & Company)

3- 1954 Ferrari 500 Mondial Spider

$4,455,000 (Gooding & Company)

2- 1958 Porsche 550A Spyder

$5,170,000 (Bonhams)

1- 1965 Ferrari 275GTB Speciale

$8,085,000 (Gooding & Company)

 

