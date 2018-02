Trabajadores del club de golf de Donald Trump en Los Ángeles exigen alarmas anti-acoso

Sandra Pezqueda filed a suit alleging that her supervisor at the Terranea Resort, a luxury retreat in Southern California, pursued her for months. When she rebuffed him, he changed her schedule and cut her hours. "Someone who is in the limelight is able to speak out more easily than people who are poor," she says. "The reality of being a woman is the same—the difference is the risk each woman must take." (Attorneys for the staffing company that employed Pezqueda deny her allegations. Terranea Resort declined to comment.) Pezqueda is among the Silence Breakers, TIME's Person of the Year. Read the full story on TIME.com. Photograph by Billy & Hells for TIME. #TIMEPOY

