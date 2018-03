Trump mantiene en pie viaje a América Latina pese a crisis en Perú

Fall of Peru's Kuczynski. 'victim'.⁰OperationCarWash: $5,3Bn in bribes: Petrobras&Odebrecht for Govt lucrative contracts.JBS.4 frm Pres. u/investigation.Funds deposited in Swiss banks & to finance election campaigns.

Protesters’ outcry is loud enough: Deshágase de todos ellos. pic.twitter.com/bAWZzYNa3g

— Casey Venslauskas (@CVenslauskas) March 22, 2018