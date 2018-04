Todas las narraciones y ángulos del gol de Manuel Negrete en México ’86

⚽️🇲🇽🤩

Football fans around the world have voted on Facebook for Manuel Negrete’s wonder volley at Mexico 1986 to be named the #WorldCup’s greatest goal!

More 👉 https://t.co/ev7hYrPrMn pic.twitter.com/I8TQoCI2hS

— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) April 9, 2018