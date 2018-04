Futbolista Artem Dzyuba paga $80,000 para vengarse del técnico Roberto Mancini

– Artem Dzyuba sent on loan to Arsenal Tula from Zenit

– Dzyuba said he would pay the €150,000 fee to play against Zenit as he hopes to get revenge against Roberto Mancini

– Dzyuba scores 88th min equaliser

– Celebrates in front of Mancini like thispic.twitter.com/HqfusZZZ2N

