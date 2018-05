Videos: El día que Dayanara Torres se convirtió en Miss Universo

👑 ANIVERSARIO 25🎉 #25thAnniversary #25Años #Aniversario #Anibersaryo #MissUniverse #1993 #2018 ✨MAY 21st, 1993✨ . My Goodbye Walk/Speech: "Today I give away my crown but keep in my Heart the many memories of this Wonderful Year. . I Thank God for giving me the opportunity to be Miss Universe. It was a Dream Come True to promote 🇵🇷PUERTO RICO to the World & to help the Children of the 29 nations I visited. . Thank You to the Sponsors who gave me the opportunity to continue with my modeling career, to meet so many Wonderful people and to perform in my 1st Movie! . Thank You to the MissUniverse staff for their help and a Special GRACIAS to My Family for their support. . To my Friends and the people of my country THANK YOU for helping me realize my Greatest Goal. . Just Remember… no matter where I am, I'll ALWAYS be PROUD to have been born in My Lindo 🇵🇷PUERTO RICO" ~ Dayanara . . . . . Este mes de Mayo Celebro mi Aniversario #25 y dedico todos mis #TBT a mi Año como #MissUniverso #Orgullo #AlegriaParaMiPais #MissUniverse93 #PuertoRico #🇵🇷 ✨🎉✨MAYO 21, 1993✨👑✨ #25 #Silver #Plata #Celebracion #Celebrate #Pagdiriwang #Philippines #🇵🇭 @missuniverse #mayo #may

