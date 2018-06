Jennifer López deja a todos con la boca abierta haciendo ejercicio en ‘yoga pants’

When you work this hard on something it’s nice to take a moment and celebrate….Mr. Benny Medina who has been a consistent source of support and love in my life for over twenty years and has been thru so much with me said a lot of things that were so humbling and touched my heart and truly moved me to tears! But the one thing he said that was an absolute is… we do it for YOU! The fans and all the people that come out every night to share this amazing experience with us!! I will always continue to give you #ALLIHAVE Thank you!!!! I love you…❤️ #untilnexttime

