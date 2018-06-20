Las redes destrozan a Ivanka tras darle gracias a Trump por acabar separación familiar en la frontera

Las redes le recriminan sin clemencia su hipocresía

Ivanka Trump nuevamente vuelve a estar en el medio de la polémica luego de que después de un prolongado silencio sobre la inhumana política migratoria de Donald Trump, decidiera romper su silencio esta vez para celebrar a su padre.

Sus palabras se dieron luego de que una ola internacional de protestas en contra de la política de separación de familias en la frontera sur obligara políticamente al presidente Trump a firmar una orden ejecutiva que de inmediato anula esa política.

Bajo la nueva orden de Trump, las familias inmigrantes detenidas en la frontera permanecerán juntas mientras estén en custodia.

No tardo muchó para que Ivanka Trump se volcara a las redes a felicitar a su padre por lo que llama su gran acción para manejar este sensible tema. De inmediato las redes estallaron en su contra.

Thank you @POTUS for taking critical action ending family separation at our border. Congress must now act + find a lasting solution that is consistent with our shared values;the same values that so many come here seeking as they endeavor to create a better life for their families — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 20, 2018

Este tuit bastó para que el fuego y la furia de Twitter cayeran sin piedad sobre Ivanka.

After days of radio silence, a senior White House official whose portfolio includes family issues breaks her silence to thank the president for ending a crisis he created (family separation) and initiating another one (detaining families together, indefinitely) https://t.co/dTwQQB9M8y — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) June 20, 2018

YOU DON’T THANK THE KIDNAPPER FOR RELEASING THE HOSTAGES https://t.co/ecLSmuiidc — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) June 20, 2018

Like I said….@iamsambee was too kind. You awful, awful woman. https://t.co/6qa1uOXwW0 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) June 20, 2018

“Thank you, Daddy, for not acting like Satan for a few minutes. You’re my hero.” https://t.co/wQztUt2VQh — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) June 20, 2018