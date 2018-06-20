Las redes destrozan a Ivanka tras darle gracias a Trump por acabar separación familiar en la frontera

Las redes le recriminan sin clemencia su hipocresía
Ivanka lanza mensaje orgullosa por la acción de su padre
Foto: Getty Images
Por: Redacción

Ivanka Trump nuevamente vuelve a estar en el medio de la polémica luego de que después de un prolongado silencio sobre la inhumana política migratoria de Donald Trump, decidiera romper su silencio esta vez para celebrar a su padre.

Sus palabras se dieron luego de que una ola internacional de protestas en contra de la política de separación de familias en la frontera sur obligara políticamente al presidente Trump a firmar una orden ejecutiva que de inmediato anula esa política.

Bajo la nueva orden de Trump, las familias inmigrantes detenidas en la frontera permanecerán juntas mientras estén en custodia.

No tardo muchó para que Ivanka Trump se volcara a las redes a felicitar a su padre por lo que llama su gran acción para manejar este sensible tema. De inmediato las redes estallaron en su contra.

Este tuit bastó para que el fuego y la furia de Twitter cayeran sin piedad sobre Ivanka.

