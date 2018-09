Modelo australiana muere en yate del multimillonario mexicano Alberto Bailleres

It’s not easy to find untouched waters in Rhodes but when you do it’s pretty bloody amazing, this calls for nudey dips and relax time 🕺🏽🕺🏽🛁 Just don’t slip on the pointy rocks 🤦🏼‍♀️

A post shared by Salt Bby 💦 (@sineadmcnamara) on Jul 28, 2018 at 5:06am PDT